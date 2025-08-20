Meghalaya leads northeast in disaster warning system implementation

Meghalaya has emerged as the most proactive state in the Northeast in adopting and effectively using the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)-based integrated disaster warning system, according to officials.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in Meghalaya has sent 62 alert messages so far, reaching over 7.28 lakh mobile phone subscribers with a total of 13.84 lakh alert SMS.

The CAP-based integrated alert system, also known as SACHET, enables real-time dissemination of disaster warnings through multiple channels, including SMS, mobile applications, browser notifications and satellite-based communication. It is designed to ensure last-mile connectivity during emergencies by covering hazards such as floods, cyclones, thunderstorms, lightning, avalanches and tsunamis.



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Officials said timely alerts generated by the India Meteorological Department’s Shillong centre have played a crucial role in enabling the SDMA to issue faster and more accurate warnings, thereby improving community preparedness and disaster response.

The CAP platform integrates national agencies such as the IMD and the Central Water Commission with state-level disaster management authorities to deliver uniform, geo-targeted alerts. While the system is gradually being rolled out across the country, Meghalaya is “far ahead of other northeastern states in terms of adoption and effective utilisation,” an official noted.

The proactive use of the platform by Meghalaya’s disaster management authority has been credited with improving early warning dissemination and potentially saving lives in vulnerable communities across the state.a