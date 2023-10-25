The state of Meghalaya on Wednesday commemorated the 33rd death anniversary of its inaugural Chief Minister, Late Captain Williamson A Sangma.

Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma paid his respects to Meghalaya's first chief minister, Late Captain Williamson A Sangma, marking the occasion with a special program and a gun salute at Capt Williamson Memorial Park in Baghmara.

Born on October 18, 1919, Captain Williamson Sangma hailed from Baghmara in the district of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya. In addition to his role as the state's Chief Minister, he also assumed the position of Governor in 1989.



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Captain Sangma was a representative of the Baghmara Assembly Constituency and eventually merged his political party with the Congress (I) party.

Prior to his political career, he served in the military and made the transition to politics in 1952. His contributions extended to his role as the Chief Executive Member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).