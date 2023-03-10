In a tragic incident, a sawmill located at 7Mile, Upper Shillong was engulfed by a huge fire on March 9 at midnight at around 11:30 pm.



According to the reports, the Sawmill belongs to Arbes kharsati, and machines and wood worth lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the fire.

Upon receiving information about this incident, four vehicles of the fire department reached the spot and after about two hours of fighting, the fire was extinguished but unfortunately, the sawmill was left into ashes.

The cause of the fire breakout is still unclear.

However, it is estimated that the machines worth almost Rs 25-30 lakhs have been destroyed in the fire.

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