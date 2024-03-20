In a major breakthrough into the Shillong IED blast case, the Meghalaya police have arrested 7 persons including the main suspect from Mairang on Monday, March 19.

In a joint operation led by the police teams from Ri-Bhoi and Mairang apprehended the main suspect believed to have played a key role in the March 9-IED bomb blast.

The suspect, a 21-year-old named Namphyrnai Lyngdoh Peinlang from Peinlang village, was arrested in Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills and transported to Shillong on Monday.

Investigations are uncovering connections between the arrested individuals and the prohibited group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

A significant advancement was made in the investigation of the explosion that occurred at Them Mawlong in Shillong city, two days ago. The blast, which originated from a garbage container, had caused a major uproar in the city.

As part of the investigation, on March 11, two suspects were taken into custody. One of them is Tarson Lymba, a 58-year-old leader of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), who was apprehended from Dawki. The other suspect is Ebakordor Nongpluh, aged 26, a resident of the Malki area in Shillong.

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