A major fire broke out in Meghalaya’s Dakopgre at around 8 am on May 30 due to suspected gas cylinder blast.

As per sources, the fire incident took place opposite the Dakopgre petrol pump in which three shops including a tea shop, tyre shop and a salon was completely gutted in the fire.

The Fire and Emergency Service personnel reached the spot and managed to douse the fire.

Property worth Rs 5 lakh has been destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire and emergency service personnel have suspected the fire to have started due to a gas cylinder blast. However, no reports of any casualties or injuries have been reported.

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