A 39-year-old man has been arrested for posing as an IB Officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs and duping 38 job seekers of Rs 80 lakh.

According to SP (City) Vivek Syiem, the accused identified as Richard Tiplang Swer of Wahingdoh was arrested on May 25.

One vehicle with a siren and VIP beacon light, mobile, laptop and documents have been seized from his house at Wahingdoh, the SP said.

Two cases have been registered against Swer at Mawlai police station and Lumdiengjri police station.

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The SP said a complaint was received on May 16 against Swer, who was claiming to be an IB Officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs and offered jobs in the Secretariat, Shillong and told the complainant to collect money from all persons interested according to their qualifications.

The complainant gathered Rs 80 lakh from 38 individuals and gave it to him, but he evaded him when the others who contributed money did not obtain jobs.

On May 22, another complaint was received at Lumdiengjri police station, alleging that Swer posed as an officer of the Police Special Branch and told the complainant that he could provide jobs in the Police Department for a fee of Rs 1 lakh for non-matriculates and Rs 50,000 for matriculates.

The complainant alerted his pals, and one of his friends gave over an advance sum of Rs 50,000 to the guy through his driver in March 2023 at Motphran, Shillong.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised anybody who has been fooled by the impostor to file an FIR at the local police station.