A contentious dispute over the Mawjambuin Cave Shivling in Mawsynram has been temporarily defused after Meghalaya officials scheduled key discussions for January 3, 2025.

The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has formally invited stakeholders to participate in the meeting through an official memo dated December 23. In response, the Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) has agreed to suspend all protest activities until the talks conclude.

"We are not here to create any unwanted circumstances or hurt anyone of any religion, caste or community," said KSP President Satya Ranjan Borah. "We have been doing our duties as provided under Article 51(A) of the Constitution of India."

The organisation has requested that local representatives, including those from the Darbar and Seng Khashi Hima Mawsynram, be included in the discussions. They have also asked for permission to conduct a site visit to better understand the cave's context.

Borah emphasised their commitment to "strengthening national integrity and socio-cultural harmony" while acknowledging the state government's initiative to address the situation. The future course of action will depend on the meeting's outcome and resolutions.

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