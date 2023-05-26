The results for MBOSE Class 12 (Arts) were announced at the official website of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) megresults.nic.in.

The MBOSE Class 12 Arts exam results were announced by the official in a press conference following which the links were made active for the students to check their results.

This year the HSSLC exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and concluded on March 28.

All the students of the Arts stream who were eagerly waiting for their exam results can now check and download their mark sheet from the official website.

Larisa Lamin of Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskein topped the exam by securing 450 marks.

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MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result 2023: How to check and download Results

1. Students need to visit the MBOSE's official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, you need to click on the result link (MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts)

3. Enter the login credentials as asked on the website

4. Now, click on the submit button.

5. You can see your marksheet displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take printouts of the marksheet for future reference.

Students can also directly check MBOSE Class 12 Arts results on-

-megresults.nic.in

-mbose.in