A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck West Garo Hills in Meghalaya on February 3, 2025, at 11:46:22 IST.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was located at a latitude of 25.96° N and longitude of 90.34° E, with a depth of 9 kilometers.

While the tremor caused minor disturbances, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



Also Read: Meghalaya's smart meter project delayed due to financial crunch, fund shortage

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and conducting assessments in the affected areas.

Further updates will be provided as authorities continue to assess the situation.