Countering the pressure group in opposition to concluding the Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 on a Sunday, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh rubbed off the opposition by stating that every day is a Holy Day not just on a particular day.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lyngdoh said that every day is holy and precious, and it is not that people become holy and faithful for a particular week or a day, and become unholy for the rest of the week.



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The Saindur Tipkur Tipkha Ehrngiew Hynniewtrep (STIEH) has opposed to the conclusion of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on a Sunday. The Festival is scheduled to happen on 17(Friday),18 (Saturday) and 19 (Sunday) in Bhoirymbong.

Lyngdoh said it is not worthy of comment, as every day is holy and every day is precious, not just a particular day is holy and the other days are unholy.