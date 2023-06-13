Minister-in-charge of Social Welfare Paul Lyngdoh slammed the opposition AITC and asked the leaders to read the inquiry report into the alleged ICDS rice scam before making any criticism.

“I had requested you to go through the report and now I request the TMC also to read the report. Why comment without reading?” Lyngdoh told reporters while reacting to a statement made by the opposition party.

When asked, Lyngdoh said that the TMC can state anything under the sun but they have not deposed before the Inquiry Commission Justice (Retd) Mool Chand Garg.

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“Have they read the report? Have they deposed before the retired Judge who headed the Commission? If at all they felt that there was a scam, why didn’t they go and depose before the Commission when they have all the liberty?” he asked while further asserting that “if Kong Agnes can go, why not Mukul Sangma, why not George Lyngdoh. Why didn’t they go and depose?”

The Report of Inquiry into the matter of Rice allotment and Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP) under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) was recently submitted to the state government.

The minister further informed that the report of inquiry will also be tabled before the Assembly in the next session.