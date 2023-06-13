An important village road linking hundreds of households in three major villages in the North Garo Hills district has failed to see the day of completion for almost three years angering the Garo pressure group A’chik Holistic and Awakening Movement (AHAM) that has written to the deputy commissioner of the district seeking action on the contractors and the state PWD under which falls the construction work.

The road in question passes through Khaldang Babupara, Khaldang Rongsrek and Songma villages that reportedly fall in the Resubelpara sub-urban area category.

Clinton R Marak, general secretary of AHAM headquarters pointed out that work for the road began in 2021 but was abruptly stopped, before any tarmac and drainage system could be laid, several months later. Some portions of the road had stone chips laid over that have gradually been eroded due to failure to blacktop it, while in other portions puddles welcome commuters using the stretch of road.



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“While the earth cutting was done, there was no further construction work since 2021. So villagers are forced to use this road which is not possible to navigate during the rainy season as entire stretches turn into slush and muddy making it near impossible for vehicles to pass over it,” says Clinton Marak of AHAM.

Due to the poor condition of the road, public transport has stopped plying over the stretch, particularly during the monsoon season.

As a result of this situation, children are compelled to walk for miles from home to school and even the sick and elderly have to trudge over the muddy roads to seek medical treatment in hospitals.