The state of Meghalaya is one of the states in the country which has positively used the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme, which is also known to have witnessed a four times increase, comparing from the year 2015-16 to the year 2021-22.

According to Community and Rural Development Minister, Hamletson Dohling, in the year 2015-16, the state government consumed about Rs. 350 crores for this scheme. "This term we have touched four times the old term, which now stands at 1700 crore rupees," he said.

Praising the Block Development Officers of the State for their work and implementing this scheme, he said it not only opens up job opportunities but also contributes to the growth of society in the State.

Another reason for the successful implementation of the programme is the forming of different organizations through these blocks, like Village Organizations and SHGs, in all the villages of the state.

"In the year 2016, the forming of Self Help Groups (SHG) in the state was about 6,000, which has increased to 45,000 SHGs this year," he informed.

Hamlet also mentioned that the rise of SHGs in the state is all because of the hard work put in by the BDOs and the headmen, who have encouraged the villagers to make use of all the schemes that have been given by the central government.