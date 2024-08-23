The 5th International Conference of the Meghalaya Model United Nations (MMUN) began on Friday at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

The three-day event, from August 23 to 25, is organised at NEHU with support from the Chief Minister's office, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, the Government of Meghalaya, and the Meghalaya Aids Control Society.

The conference is supported by the Government of Meghalaya through the CM Special Grant, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, along with the Deputy Commissioners and DSEOs of various districts.

This significant backing aims to highlight the importance of engaging youth in global discussions and fostering leadership skills.



Also Read: BSF Meghalaya prevents infiltration attempt at Indo-Bangladesh border, 6 arrested

The Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya, Justice H. Thangkhiew, attended as the Chief Guest, and I. Nongrang, IPS, Director General of Police, Meghalaya, was the Guest of Honour.

The event was also attended by the Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof (Dr.) Prabha Shankar Shukla. The event was held in collaboration with the office of the Dean of Student Welfare NEHU.

Meghalaya MUN, a youth organisation, aims to involve young people from Meghalaya and the North East region in discussions on global affairs and United Nations agendas.

The organisation has a strong track record of hosting successful conferences, attracting participants from across India and neighbouring countries.

The goal is to nurture future leaders by providing them with a platform to debate and discuss critical global issues.