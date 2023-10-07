27 citizens of Meghalaya, who embarked on a Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem, are presently stuck in Bethlehem due to escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

According to sources, Rajya Sabha MP, Dr WR Kharluki and his family (wife and daughter) are among the 27 stranded in Israel.

Responding swiftly to the situation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed through his social media post that he is in constant communication with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, leaving no stone unturned in the effort to secure their safe passage back home.



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Taking to X, CM Sangma said: “27 citizens of Meghalaya who travelled for the Holy Pilgrimage to Jerusalem are stuck in Bethlehem due to the tension between Israel and Palestine. I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe passage back home.”

As per sources, all 27 of Meghalaya’s citizens are safe in Bethlehem which falls under Palestine, they are likely to return tomorrow via Egypt.