A scooter rider had a narrow escape in the wee hours of Tuesday after a truck collided with a two-wheeler that was coming from the opposite direction at Shillong Civil Hospital point.

According to reports, the truck with a Rajasthan registration number (RJ- 27 GE - 2135) entered a one-way road and dragged the two-wheeler all the way from Civil Point to ahead of Barik Point near Step-by-Step School in Shillong.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday at 1:00 AM.

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Police said, the truck had entered a one-way road and collided with a two-wheeler, following which the rider jumped off his two-wheeler before the accident happened and escaped death.

The truck driver had escaped, while they are still trying to ascertain the identity of the two-wheeler rider, police said.

Meanwhile, no FIR has been filed in this case.