An entire portion of the national highway connecting Tura with Dalu sank at the Jenggitchakgre area on Monday morning, October 9.

Officials say the cause is due to soil erosion caused by deforestation. People have cut down trees that used to retain the soil so that it can make way for jhum cultivation.

This in turn has had a cascading effect. With no trees to retain the soil, rains have been washing away the soil. Officials also say that they are unable to stop the deforestation because the land belongs to the Nokmas who distribute it among villagers for jhumming.



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The entire stretch of the highway, beginning from Jenggitchakgre all the way to Kherapara, has been designated a sinking zone in view of deforestation and poor soil structure.

"A downhill side protection will not be effective because it is a high slope. We will need a lot of protection or use a blanket cover of geotextile to promote vegetation growth," says a senior PWD official from Garo Hills who has previously dealt with similar scenarios.