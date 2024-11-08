Protests at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) escalated when students on an indefinite hunger strike burned effigies of Vice-Chancellor Professor Prabha Shankar Shukla, the Registrar, Deputy Registrar (Academics), Officer on Special Duty (Director), and other university officials.

The students carried out the protest within the university campus, with participation from students across the Shillong campus.

The protest stems from unaddressed demands raised by the students earlier. Frustrated by the lack of response, they initiated an indefinite hunger strike on November 5 and declared a complete lockdown of the university starting November 6.

The students have put forward several demands, including the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, the appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Tura campus, the prompt holding of PGSU elections, and the provision of basic amenities.

During the protest, healthcare workers provided medical assistance to members of the KSU-NEHU Unit and NEHU Students Union (NEHUSU), who are also on a hunger strike.

A day earlier, Vice-Chancellor Shukla had addressed the students in a letter, appealing for the withdrawal of the strike and the lockdown of the campus. In his letter, he acknowledged the issues raised by the students against the Registrar and Deputy Registrar, stating, "I understand that there are some issues raised against these individuals by the student community, demanding the removal of the Registrar and Deputy Registrar."

However, his appeal was met with a heated exchange, as the students refused to engage with him and instead demanded his resignation.