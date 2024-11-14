The president of the North-Eastern Hill University Students' Union (NEHUSU), Sandy Sohtun, was hospitalised at Shillong Civil Hospital due to a deterioration in his health caused by the ongoing hunger strike.

Sohtun was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) pertaining to alarming symptoms, including blurred vision.

The hunger strike, launched by agitating students of Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University in pursuit of their demands, has yet to yield a solution, as students continue to anticipate that their demands will be addressed.

The university was also locked down by the students on November 6. The students have raised demands, including the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, the registrar, and other officials.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university.

In an official order issued on November 14, the Union ministry announced its decision, citing "serious concerns raised by students, student associations, and media reports".