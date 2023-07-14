As most part of Manipur continues to bleed after ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out more than two months ago, the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) held a ‘Peace March’ on the University campus to pray for restoration of peace and normalcy in neighbouring Manipur.

The peace march witnessed hundreds of students and teaching staff of the university march while holding placards to send messages of peace and tranquillity, healing and understanding among the two warring communities while also praying for the restoration of normalcy in Manipur at the earliest.

Prof Lakhon Kma the NEHUTA president expressed “deep concern” over the “disturbing” incidents of violence in Manipur and appealed for peace and harmony in the state.



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Prof Kma said the central government should take appropriate measures to prevent the often violent situation of the two communities. He also urged as a responsible teachers' organization, they would earnestly appeal for strict restraint to violence from all sides and urge upon the Central Government to initiate emergent measures for ensuring peace and harmony in order to revive the due Constitutional and Institutional processes as mandated in and by India's democratic ethos.

The two communities need to work together ỉn bring a sense of trust and humanitarian feeling in this tough situation, urged Prof Kma.

Underlining the importance of adhering to democratic principles during crisis situations, Prof Kma added that the Teachers’ Association of NEHU will continue to work on building bridges with the victims of both sides so as to make their voices heard to the concerned authorities so their fundamental rights like the right to life and livelihood will be protected and above all to restore the right to dignity of victims at any costs.