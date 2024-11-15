Amid escalating tensions at Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has left the campus and gone on leave.

The indefinite hunger strike launched by the agitating students entered its 11th day on November 15, particularly seeking the resignation of VC Shukla and removal of the Registrar, among other officials.

In his leave application, VC Shukla cited "unavoidable circumstances" for his absence.

He stated that he will left the campus on Earned Leave (EL) from November 15 and leave from November 17 to November 29.

Furthermore, the NEHU VC also informed the possibility of extended his leaves if required.

VC Shukla stated that during his absence, the university's senior-most professor, Prof. N. Saha, or another designated senior faculty member, will assume responsibility for the VC’s duties.

The leave application reads, "Due to some unavoidable circumstances I am leaving the campus on Earned Leave (EL) with effect from today i.e. 15/11/2024 with prefix and suffix. The leave period will be 17/11/24 to 29/11/24. That can be extended further if required. During my absence Senior Most Professor of the university (Prof. N. Saha or others) shall be look after the charge/duties of the Vice Chancellor."

Earlier, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, announced the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged mismanagement and administrative failures within the university.

In an official order issued on November 14, the Union ministry announced its decision, citing "serious concerns raised by students, student associations, and media reports".