Meghalaya's North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, appointed new Pro Vice-Chancellors for the Tura and Shillong campuses on the night of November 13.

For the Shillong campus, Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh from the Department of Education has been appointed Pro VC, while Dr. Fameline K. Marak from the Department of Garo has been appointed as the Pro VC for the Tura campus.

The appointment of the Pro VCs comes in response to demands raised by the students of the university who are currently on a hunger strike.

VC Shukla issued the appointment orders which will take effect from November 13 following approval by the Executive Council.

Several days ago, students of NEHU launched a hunger strike, demanding better facilities and the resignation of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, along with four other senior officials, including the Registrar and Deputy Registrar.

Earlier, the Central Executive Committee of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) expressed solidarity with the students.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) also extended solidarity to protesting students, amid the deteriorating health conditions of participants.

"The health of hunger-striking students is deteriorating, with many hospitalised," stated the JNUSU solidarity letter, highlighting the gravity of the situation at NEHU.