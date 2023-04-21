Chief of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Titosstarwell Chyne ordered immediate action against illegal businesses by non-tribals at Iewduh, which is one of the biggest traditional markets in the state.

This came after the KHADC conducted an inspection of the Iewduh market on Thursday, where it was found that many non-tribals are running businesses illegally by failing to obtain necessary permission including trading licenses from the Council.

Many shops were shut down during the inspection. The inspection team was led by Chyne, and accompanied by the executive member in-charge Trade and officials from the council’s enforcement wing and office of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

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Speaking to reporters, Chyne expressed concern to see people from outside operating illegal businesses within the jurisdiction of the Council and said, “That is why I have asked the enforcement wing to take action against these people as they don’t have any valid documents including trading licenses.”

“We have also conducted checking on a few shops and found that they too do not have trading licenses. We will issue show cause to all of them and action to the extent of closing down their shop will be taken,” he said while announcing that regular checking against illegal traders will be conducted from time to time.

When asked, the chief executive member said he does not want to blame anyone but instead would urge everyone right from the Syiem of Hima Mylliem, his ministers and also the council’s enforcement wing to take this matter seriously.

“I also assure that the executive committee will take this matter very seriously and ensure the enforcement wing will do its job by fully implementing the Trading by Non-Tribal Regulation Act where we cannot just allow people from outside to come and operate their illegal businesses our land without getting trading licenses. Having said that, it does not mean that the EC wants that every non-tribal should get the trading license but the objective is to reduce it to ensure the livelihood of our people is not affected,” he added.

To another query, Chyne said, “I cannot carry a gun without a license. We have to first apply for the license then we buy a gun or I cannot drive a taxi without a permit so same with trade meaning these people from outside cannot operate their businesses without getting a trading license. Therefore, it is highly illegal on their part to operate their businesses without a trading license and that is why we will ensure people who have not applied for the trading license will not get a trading license as they have violated.”

Further, the CEM informed that he had also sought a report to ensure no non-tribal will be allowed to carry out hawking business at Iewduh excluding those who have already obtained proper trading licenses. “I also urge the EM trade to close down all illegal businesses in Iewduh,” he added.