A new district prison at Nongstoin is being constructed to ease congestion and will be completed soon, informed Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Prisons & Correctional Homes, Sniawbhalang Dhar, during the recent Assembly session.

Dhar also stated that the extension of the district prison and correctional home building in Shillong has been completed, with 180 prisoners shifted to the new facility.

Additionally, a plot of land has been allotted at New Shillong Township for the construction of a Central Prison with modern infrastructure.

Free legal aid is being provided to undertrial prisoners who cannot afford defence lawyers to facilitate their release on bail.

The Central government has introduced a scheme to support poor prisoners by assisting with their surety bail and fine amounts.



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Dhar highlighted several prison reforms, including changes in the department's nomenclature and certain posts to better suit job responsibilities. New posts of Counsellor and Deputy Inspector General of Prisons & Correctional Services have been created.

The Meghalaya Prisons & Correctional Services Act, 2024, is under process for legislation, and the Meghalaya Prisons & Correctional Services Rules, 2024, are under approval.

The E-Prisons Project is being implemented in all district prisons and correctional homes.

Construction of new prison buildings, water, and electricity connections have been undertaken, and CCTV installations have been completed in all district prisons. High-speed internet connectivity is being provided to prisons.

Skill development programmes, including fast food preparation, tailoring, and candle making, are being implemented.

Craft and carpentry instructors are in place, and indoor games, sports facilities, and television sets with DTH connections are provided for inmates' recreation.