The Department of Tourism and Hotel Management of North-Easter Hill University on September 28 organized a World Tourism Day 2022 on the theme “Rethinking Tourism” at the multi-convention hall of NEHU, Shillong.

The program started with the welcome speech of Dr Benjamin Lyngdoh, Head incharge and the theme was introduced by Prof. S K Dixit, Registrar incharge.

The Guest of Honor of the program Prof. A P Pati (Dean) addressed the audience about the challenges concerning climate change and the affordability of tourism by all.

The Chief Guest Padma Prof. Badaplin War highlighted the importance of preservation and promotion of cultural tourism.

The vote of thanks was delivered by the coordinator of the program Dr Sharad Kumar Kulshrestha.

The highlight of the day-long program was a panel discussion where Padma Mrs Patricia Mukhim, Editor, The Shillong Times, Mr Tambor Lyngdoh, CCF cum Project Director, Khasi Hills Community REDD+, Mr Parambir Singh Sehdave, President, Federation of Shillong Hotels, Dr Sanjeev Nigombam, Center Coordinator, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Center for policy research and analysis, IIM Shillong and Mr Rothell Khongsit, Secretary, Kongthong Indigenous Agro Tourism Cooperative Society.

The panel discussion laid emphasis on the issues of carrying capacity, women empowerment, lack of a common portal for accommodations and related infrastructure, policy implementation and the need to focus on niche tourism like cuisines and wellness with a consistent focus on sustainable tourism development.

The event also included a quiz competition where the students of IHM, MLCU and JMC, NEHU participated and closed with a cultural show by the students of NEHU