In view of the prevailing bad weather conditions, as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, North Garo Hills hereby directs all the school authorities in the district to remain closed on June 16, 2023 keeping a note on safety and welfare of the students as top most priority.

Earlier on June 16, a fresh landslide occurred on June 15, morning at Sonapur tunnel, East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, blocking vehicular movement on National Highway-6.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Another mudslide at Sonapur tunnel in East Jaintia Hills district, traffic movement halted

Upon receiving information about the landslide, authorities reached the spot and got down to remove the debris. The road is currently blocked and efforts are being made to clear the same.

Lumshnong police along with the Umkiang Police have advised caution to the drivers while driving on National Highway – 6.

Meanwhile, torrential rains have hit the Northeastern region with multiple reports of landslides reported across the seven states.

The weather bureau has alerted the states of weeklong rainy weather as monsoon hits the region.

