Meghalaya: Northeast forum to hold 'World Indigenous People Day' on August 9
The Meghalaya Chapter of the North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) will be hosting a world indigenous people day on August 9.
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Northeast forum to hold 'World Indigenous People Day' in Meghalaya
The Meghalaya Chapter of the North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) will be hosting a world indigenous people day on August 9.
The event will be held in multi conventional Hall - NEHU, Shillong at 11.00 AM.
It is to be mentioned here that the day is celebrated at the international level.
On this occasion, there will be representatives of NEIPF members from other North Eastern States, namely Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Assam, and Tripura and also there will be a cultural program for unity.
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