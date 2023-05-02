National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 2 informed that the talks with the two People Democratic Front (PDF) MLAs over a possible merger are underway.

The NPP chief informed that the party is waiting for the PDF leaders to make a decision on merging with the party.

However, on replying to a query if PDF legislators are being promised cabinet berths, Sangma however said, "As of now we are only discussing the matter so we will wait for the decision that they take and accordingly decide on how to move forward."

The NPP chief also said that the NPP have been engaging with the PDF leaders and the NPP have been discussing with them about the possibility of a merger.

"I am told the PDF is having a central executive committee meeting as we speak...and post that they will have a general council meeting so I think PDF leaders will be in a better position to tell you what the decision they are taking (in this regard)," he added.

PDF currently has two legislators - Banteidor Lyngdoh (Mawkynrew) and Gavin M Mylliem (Sohra). If the two merge with the ruling NPP, the number will increase from 26 to 28.

The PDF hold the party Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Tuesday in the party meeting in which the working president Banteidor Lyngdoh, said they will take a call on the matter when the right time comes.

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