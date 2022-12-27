The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), a pressure group based in Meghalaya will hit the street to protest in ‘traditional dress’ on December 30 to condemn the recent tweet by AITC MP and former Cricketer turned MP Kirti Azad mocking PM Narendra Modi who wore the traditional dress of the Khasi culture.

The procession will commence from Motphran at 11am and proceed through GS Road culminating at the U Soso Tham auditorium.

"People participating in the rally have been urged to take out their traditional wear and put it on proudly so that the world will witness the grandeur of the traditional attire on this day," said HITO via a press briefing.

The HITO has filed an FIR with the Sadar PS seeking suitable legal action against Azad.

“PM Narendra Modi who wore the enchanting traditional dress of our Khasi tribe, and further insulted it by morphing a picture that depicted it as a female wear easily available online, the HITO has filed an FIR with the Sadar PS seeking suitable legal action against Azad as per the law of the land”, said Donbok Dkhar the HITO president.

“In order to uphold our self-respect and proud history as well as cleanse us from such shameful insult, the HITO will take out a peaceful procession on Friday 30th December 2022, which is also the day when we will solemnly commemorate the 160th death of our legendary Martyr U Woh Kiang Nangbah,” Donbok added.

HITO president said that since this will be a peaceful procession, there shall be no disruption to trade and commerce in the city and all shops and commercial establishments are requested to ply their trade normally without any apprehension or fear.

“This is a purely democratic and progressive manner of displaying our solidarity and universal pride towards our forever rich heritage that has earned the respect and love of millions of people across the world”, added Donbok.

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