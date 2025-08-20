Meghalaya orders one-year detention of 5 drug traffickers under PITNDPS Act

The Meghalaya government has ordered the detention of five repeat drug traffickers for a period of one year under the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS).

The order followed the recommendation of a three-member Advisory Board headed by a retired Chief Justice under Section 31 of the Act, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced on Wednesday.

Those detained were identified as Pynhoi Nongtula Puni (35) of Thadlaskien in West Jaintia Hills, Hubert Lamphrang Palar alias Lungrit (22) of Mawdong Pyndengrei in West Khasi Hills, Marwil Nangbah alias Marwil (49) of Lumpari in Jowai, Rintu G Saika alias Pratap (35) of Nongrim Hills, and Aisha Khatoon alias Pahari (50) of Lower Paltan Bazar.



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Lyngdoh said that since August 2024, the government has secured detention orders against five drug traffickers, all of which were referred to the Advisory Board. “Upon its approval, detention was ordered under Section 31 of the PITNDPS Act,” he added.

The minister highlighted the intensified crackdown on narcotics in the state, citing a recent seizure of drugs worth ₹4 crore in East Jaintia Hills, one of the biggest busts so far.

Lyngdoh also announced that members of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) who played a vital role in the anti-drug operations will be felicitated with cash awards and certificates at a programme to be held at the ANTF Directorate in Golflink on Thursday.