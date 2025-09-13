Meghalaya: Over 10,000 youths register for 300 BSF constable posts, recruitment drive extended

Over 10,000 people from across Meghalaya have registered for 300 constable vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), prompting the force to extend its ongoing recruitment drive in the state until September 18, officials said on Saturday.

A BSF spokesperson said the overwhelming turnout reflects the enthusiasm of young men and women, many of whom travelled from remote villages to participate in the rally.

The drive is being conducted at two centres in Tura and Shillong under the Meghalaya Frontier Headquarters of the BSF.

Notably, the recruitment has recorded a 70:30 male-to-female participation ratio, highlighting the growing aspiration of young women to join the force.

“With this extension, the BSF reaffirms its commitment to empowering local youth and building a strong, inclusive, and dedicated force,” the spokesperson added.



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