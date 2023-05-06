The two MLAs of the People's Democratic Front (PDF) officially merged with the National People's Party (NPP) on May 5.

In this regard, an agreement was signed by the presidents of the two parties at the NPP office in Shillong.

National President of NPP and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, NPP vice president and Dy CM Prestone Tyngsong, Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar, Cabinet Minister Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Cabinet Minister Comingone Ymbon, Cabinet Minister Marcuies Marak and other NPP leaders were present also present on the occasion.

With this merger, NPP’s strength of legislators will increase to 28 in the current in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, a house of 60 members, just 3 seats short of gaining absolute majority.

The two legislators of PDF are – Banteidor Lyngdoh (Mawkynrew) and Gavin M Mylliem (Sohra).

The merger of the PDF is seen as a significant development ahead of the election to the Sohiong assembly seat slated on May 10.

The election to the Sohiong assembly seat was adjourned just before the February 27 Assembly elections due to the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, Horju Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, a former minister and leader of the UDP.

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