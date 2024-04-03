The Meghalaya Police have launched an investigation to identify the five masked men who hurled a petrol bomb, setting a police vehicle ablaze at Mawlai Police Station.

Speaking with reporters, Rituraj Ravi, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, said that around 2:45 PM, an incident of arson occurred at the Mawlai Police Station premises, where five unknown miscreants wearing masks and helmets hurled a petrol bomb at a police gypsy parked there.

"In that regard, we have registered a case and are investigating it. We urge all citizens not to take the law into their own hands and to abide by the rule of law. We are working on identifying the miscreants," he told reporters.



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