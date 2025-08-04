Tourist restrictions at Mawjymbuin cave during yatra spark local backlash in Meghalaya

A Hindu religious yatra held on Sunday at the Mawjymbuin Cave in Meghalaya’s Mawsynram has stirred controversy after tourists were reportedly asked to remove their shoes and refrain from taking photographs inside the natural sandstone formation, triggering strong criticism from tribal groups and village authorities.

Over 250 yatris participated in the prayer event at the cave, which is widely regarded by geologists as a site of significant geological heritage. However, locals, including the Dorbar Shnong (village council), expressed deep resentment over attempts to impose religious symbolism on what they insist is not a shrine but a natural limestone formation shaped over millions of years.

“We came as tourists, but were treated in a manner we found unacceptable,” said Debojit, a tourist from Kolkata. “There should be some logic behind such rules. I have lodged a complaint with the village elders.”

The yatra, which began in recent years, had previously faced stiff resistance from the local community, prompting the Dorbar Shnong to issue restrictions against overt religious activities and littering at the site. Though the Meghalaya High Court recently permitted the procession to reach the cave, it emphasised that public order must not be disrupted.



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Noted geologist Eladbor Laloo pushed back against claims that the cave houses a ‘holy Shiva Lingam’, clarifying that the structure in question is a naturally formed stalagmite, the result of limestone deposition caused by water seepage over an extended geological period.

“Tourism stakeholders must highlight the scientific and geological significance of the site,” Laloo said. “Religious interpretations not grounded in fact risk misrepresenting such valuable natural heritage.”

Despite the tensions, yatra organisers were praised for maintaining cleaner surroundings this year, avoiding the litter that marred previous events. Authorities deployed a heavy police presence, along with magistrates, to ensure peace and order during the procession.

While the event concluded without incident, the underlying dispute over the cave’s identity—heritage site versus religious shrine—remains a point of contention between locals and outside religious groups.