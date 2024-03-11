Meghalaya Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information leading to the arrest of people involved in the IED blast at the contentious Punjabi Lane area in the city, which resulted in one person being injured.

The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 pm on Saturday, was triggered by a crude IED placed inside a metal container, East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi said.

Ravi said, "Anyone providing credible and substantial information leading to the arrest of any person involved in this crime will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential."



Also Read: Meghalaya: Two arrested in connection with suspected IED blast in Shillong

Following the suspected IED blast near Syndicate Stand, close to Them Mator (Harijan Colony), Ïewmawlong, Shillong, two individuals have been apprehended by authorities. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, confirmed the blast and the arrests.

The blast, which occurred around 10:30 PM on Saturday evening, rattled the tranquillity of the area. No casualties were reported, with the damage confined to a small abandoned house and a few adjacent window panes. Although the full extent of the damages is yet to be determined, initial assessments suggest the explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED), as stated by the SP.

The identities of the arrested individuals have not been disclosed at the time of this report.