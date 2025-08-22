Meghalaya police arrest three, recover stolen scooters in West Jaintia Hills

Police in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district arrested three persons and recovered three stolen scooters in an early morning operation on Friday, officials said.

Based on intelligence inputs, a police team intercepted a car without a registration plate at Demthring around 2:30 am and discovered vehicle parts inside. A spot interrogation led the team to a nearby jungle, where three stolen scooters had been concealed.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jopparson Rabon (24) and Meshanki Langstang (22) of Thangrai, and Paulme Sungoh (21) of Nongbah Lawmusiang in West Jaintia Hills.

During preliminary questioning, the trio confessed to stealing the vehicles from Shillong’s Laban and Jhalupara areas. Police have seized the recovered scooters and shifted them to the Jowai police station for further investigation.



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