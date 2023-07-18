The East Khasi Hills District Police with the help of the Meghashakti (Women Police Commandos) on July 17 evening conducted raids, vigorous patrolling and apprehended 15 illegal sex workers in and around Khyndailad, Shillong.

According to official sources, foot patrolling has been intensified in the areas around Khyndailad while monitoring acts of sex workers who have been charged with soliciting customers.

A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act against the 15 arrested.

The Police have started conducting raids and vigorous patrolling in the areas within Shillong city for the safety of the public and also to maintain law and order.

During the raid in areas including- Motphran, Paltan bazar, Mawblei, Nongrim Hills, Laitumkhrah Bazar, Mawlonghat, Urkaliar, Upper Shillong, Polo, Mawbah, Jhalupara and Upper Mawprem a total of 112 litres of IMFL and 740 litres of illicit liquor were seized during the weekend.

Also, the Shillong Traffic Police are also conducting day and night vehicle checking at various locations for offences of drunken driving, riding without helmet, modified silencers, tinted glasses and other MV Act offences.

In the preceding week 277 vehicles have been seized and Rs 236500 has been collected in total as fine from violators.

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