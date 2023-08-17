The Meghalaya police busted a newly formed militant outfit in the Khasi-Jaintia region on August 16.

As per reports, the new outfit has been identified as the National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong.

Reliable intelligence sources have informed the Meghalaya Police about the emergence of a new militant group named the "National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong" (NLCN) in the Eastern Range area, encompassing the Khasi and Jaintia regions.

The group's objective is purportedly to challenge the established government and engage in unlawful activities such as procuring weapons, engaging in extortion, recruiting armed members, providing training, setting up armed camps, and plotting terrorist acts.



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According to the received information, it appears that the NLCN has formed alliances with other militant factions in Nagaland.

Reportedly, a faction of their cadres was scheduled to undergo armed terrorist training in Nagaland on August 17, 2023. Acting on this intelligence, an operation was launched on August 16, 2023, resulting in the apprehension of seven members of the said group from different locations within the Eastern Range. Furthermore, a juvenile member of the gang was apprehended in the East Khasi Hills District.

A criminal case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station within the Eastern Range, Shillong, by pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Among the detained individuals are the self-proclaimed Chairman and Commander in Chief of the NLCN, as well as the Area Commanders of Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Additionally, those apprehended include the group's recruiter, record keeper, and three of its cadres. During the operation, the residences of the suspects were searched, leading to the recovery of incriminating evidence like mobile phones and relevant documents.

Efforts to apprehend other members of the NLCN are ongoing, and the investigation into the case continues.