Meghalaya Police files chargesheet in record 13 days in minor’s rape-murder case

In a remarkable feat, Meghalaya Police has filed a chargesheet in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the Mawlasnai Outpost area of Ri-Bhoi district within just 13 days of registering the case.

The case was lodged on October 10 at Nongpoh Women’s Police Station, following the recovery of the child’s body on October 9, hours after she went missing.

The accused, a resident of Kalapangti village in Ri-Bhoi, was arrested shortly after the body was recovered.

Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said, “The investigation was completed in a record 13 days, in keeping with the department's commitment to file the chargesheet within two weeks of the crime. This prompt investigation reflects our resolve to ensure swift justice in crimes against women and children.”



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