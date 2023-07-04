The Meghalaya Police on July 4 informed that a Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the Lumkynsai, Smit blast Incident on Monday, July 3.

Superintendent of Police (SP) East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger informed that the SIT will be headed by Vivek Syiem SP (City).



Also, SP Nongtynger informed that a Suo-Moto FIR has been filed at Madanrting Police Station regarding this matter.



Also Read: Meghalaya: Powerful bomb blast rocks house in Smit, one dead

However, SP Nongtynger deferred making comments on what was the actual cause that led to the blast but said an official statement will be made once the SIT has submitted the reports.

It may be mentioned, a powerful blast rocked a house at Lumkynsai, Smit under the Madanrting Police Station on Monday claiming the life of one person identified as Pynsuklang Khongwir.

The powerful blast as reported was due to the explosion of the “electric mattress” which caused damage to some rooms of the house on the ground floor. However, SP Nongtynger in a police statement on Monday said during the examination of the blast spot, bits and pieces of power source for the initiation of the blast were identified. The Bomb Squad team and CSU team are verifying the cause of the explosion.