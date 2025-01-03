A special investigation team (SIT) led by Ri Bhoi Additional Superintendent of Police has been formed to investigate the sources and networks behind a major drug haul in the district. The SIT aims to trace financial transactions, seize illegally acquired properties, and identify cross-border drug distribution networks.

Meghalaya Police arrested three individuals from Assam—Ekramul Hussain (30), Monjuwara Begum (32), and Nihar Begum (30)—during a drug operation on January 1 at 15th Mile, GS Road, Byrnihat. Authorities seized approximately 254.16 grams of suspected heroin worth several lakhs, Rs 58,380 in cash, and four mobile phones from the suspects.

According to a press release, the suspects are believed to have sourced drugs from distributors based in neighbouring states and accumulated significant wealth through drug peddling. The SIT will focus on tracing these links and preparing a proposal for the preventive detention of the accused under the PITNDPS Act, 1988.

The case registered at Nongpoh Police Station under sections 21(c), 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act, will also involve investigating forward and backward linkages in the drug trade. Efforts to forfeit any illegally acquired property are underway, following legal procedures.