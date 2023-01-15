In yet another successful crackdown on drug trafficking and the war against drug menace, a team of Meghalaya police nabbed two drug traffickers and seized 10 boxes of heroin valued at Rs 70 lakh during a night long operation carried out on January 14.

Apart from the boxes of heroin, a team of East Khasi Hills Police while acting on special inputs also seized one swift car and two phones from their possession.

Applauding the efforts of the police team, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took to Twitter and said, “Drug menace continues to pose challenge to the state but our commitment towards #DrugFreeMeghalaya remains unwavering. In night long ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 traffickers & seized 10 boxes of Heroin worth ₹70 Lakhs, 1 swift car & 2 phns. Well done @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips”.

Drug menace continues to pose challenge to the state but our commitment towards #DrugFreeMeghalaya remains unwavering. In night long ops @EKH_Police nabbed 2 traffickers & seized 10 boxes of Heroin worth ₹70 Lakhs, 1 swift car & 2 phns. Well done @MeghalayaPolice & @lrbishnoiips pic.twitter.com/BK1NSDWCy6 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 15, 2023

It needs mention here, troops of 172 Bn BSF seized cosmetics items worth Rs 8.5 Lakhs from the International Border of East Jaintia hills on December 31, 2022.

On the other hand, 110 Bn under BSF Meghalaya rescued 31 buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of East Khasi Hills. These buffaloes were brought there for further smuggling to Bangladesh.

BSF acting on specific tip-off confiscated buffalo-laden trucks on Ichamati- Shella road close to International Boundary.

Buffaloes were found crammed inside 02 trucks and tethered mercilessly in a pathetic condition. On seeing BSF approaching, both the drivers ran into the forest leaving these trucks behind.

Also read : Meghalaya BSF seize cosmetic items worth Rs 8.5 lakh from international border of East Jaintia Hills



