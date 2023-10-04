Meghalaya police on October 3 seized 44,900 spurious Phyensedyl syrup bottles from two trucks during naka checking.

According to sources, the two trucks coming from opposite directions having the same registration no - JK02 AU 5651 were stopped for verification but one of the trucks refused to and stop and fled.

The police patrol team gave a chase and accordingly detained the vehicle and brought to Lumshnong police station. Upon checking, a total of 150 bags containing 44900 bottles of spurious Phyensedyl syrup were recovered.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of NDPS is being registered at Lumshnong Police Station and legal action initiated.



On the other hand, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma commended the efforts of Meghalaya Police and took to the platform X and wrote, "Kudos to @ejhpolice and its ANTF for adept intelligence collection, sound coordination, swift planning and resolute pursuit of criminals resulted in the remarkable seizure of 44,900 bottles of spurious Phyensedyl from a truck. The mere contemplation of the potential havoc such an enormous quantity of spurious syrup could inflict upon our youth sends chills down the spine. Sustained drive against drug traffickers by

@lrbishnoiips and his team is commendable".



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