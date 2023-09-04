Meghalaya police nabbed one shrewd interstate drug trafficker and seized a staggering Rs 15 Crore worth of Crystal Meth (10.16Kg), a potent and deadly drug.

The Anti Narcotic Task Force seized 10.16 kg of crystal meth or high-purity methamphetamine from Kongong, in East Jaiñtia Hills district.

In a statement, the SP, East Jaintia Hills JS Dhanoa said the accused Lalmungsanga Beingaichho was coming from Aizwal via Silchar towards Khliehriat in a tourist Sumo (AS 01 KC 9188 and he was carrying illegal contrabands.



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The ANTF team set up naka at Kongong and detained the vehicle and the person. On searching,10 black packets were found in his suitcase.

After observing all formalities under NDPS Ac, a preliminary test was conducted which showed positive for Crystal Meth (mescaline).