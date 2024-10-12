The Meghalaya police seized around 115 litres of IMFL and 162 litres of beer, during a raid conducted under Shillong's Polo area of Sadar police station.

Continuing the fight against wrongdoings in the city, the East Khasi Hills district police has achieved success against sale of illicit liquor within the city limits.

Following the seizure, East Khasi Hills SP Sylvester Nongtnger said that the investigation process following the seizure is currently underway.

The raid comes amid Meghalaya police's ongoing efforts to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season.

It must be mentioned that the East Khasi Hills district administration has declared Friday and Saturday as dry days, as part of the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations.

Earlier, on October 9, the East Khasi Hills police arrested two suspected drug peddlers. The arrests were made following credible intelligence that led the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) to intercept a Tata Sumo vehicle traveling from Guwahati to Shillong at Banalari Showroom, Mawlai.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Abdul Mukit (43) from Kamramganj, Assam, and Sawrupananda Mohanta (38) from Cachar, Assam.