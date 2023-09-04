The Meghalaya Police in Shillong summoned the leaders of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) on September 4, alleging that their ‘black uniform’ constituted a violation of Section 171 CrPc.

As a sign of protest for being summoned by the city police , HITO members in large numbers gathered at SBI main branch before proceeding to Sadar Police Station in Shillong.

Members were observed carrying placards with messages like, "Since when do the police claim copyright over black attire?" The members strongly condemned this police action.

Fearing potential violence, several non-tribal shops choose to close their shops in response to the unfolding situation.

It needs mention here, the members of HITO usually wear black attire during any public rally, meetings or protests.

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