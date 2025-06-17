In a significant development in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, a team of Meghalaya Police on Tuesday visited a rented flat in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where the main accused, Sonam, is believed to have taken shelter after the crime.

According to a local police official in Indore, the Meghalaya team inspected a flat located in the Dewas Naka area following credible inputs that Sonam, the wife of the deceased, stayed there for a few days after allegedly orchestrating her husband's murder while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

“We have received information that after Raghuvanshi's murder, his wife Sonam was hiding in this flat. She later travelled to Uttar Pradesh, where she was eventually arrested,” the official told PTI.

Sources indicate that Meghalaya Police may also extend their probe by visiting the residences of Sonam and her co-accused in Indore to question their families and gather additional evidence. The team is likely to record statements from the family members of both Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi to understand the possible motives and planning behind the murder.



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The case, which has shocked the nation, unfolded after the mutilated body of Raja Raghuvanshi was discovered in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji), East Khasi Hills district, on June 2. Raja and Sonam had been on their honeymoon when the crime took place on May 23.

Following an intense investigation, police arrested Sonam along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20) and three of his associates—Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—for their involvement in the gruesome crime. The accused reportedly lured Raghuvanshi to the remote location under the guise of a sightseeing trip before murdering him and disposing of his body.

In a related revelation, businessman Shilom James, who runs a property management company in Indore, claimed that one of the accused, Vishal Chauhan, rented the Dewas Naka flat from him on May 30 for ₹17,000 per month. It is believed that Sonam arrived at the flat shortly after the murder and remained there for some time before heading to Uttar Pradesh.

With the investigation now extending across multiple states, Meghalaya Police are coordinating with their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to uncover the full conspiracy and ensure all involved are brought to justice.