Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, held a video conference meeting with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha on Wednesday to discuss the state’s preparedness to host the 39th National Games in 2027.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Meghalaya Olympic Association (MOA) and other senior stakeholders.

The Chief Minister briefed the IOA President about the significant strides made by Meghalaya over the last four years in developing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure.

Key projects include the upgradation of the JN Sports Complex in Shillong, the Wahijher Stadium in Jaintia Hills, and the P.A. Sangma Integrated Sports Complex in Tura.

Additionally, various other facilities have been developed to promote diverse sports disciplines across the state.

Highlighting the state’s track record, Sangma stated that Shillong has successfully hosted major events like the North East Games in 2022, the South Asian Games in 2016, and the Meghalaya Games over the last three years. These achievements underscore the state’s capability to organize large-scale sporting events.



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Commissioner of Sports and Youth Affairs, Dr D. Vijay Kumar, informed that the state signed an agreement with the IOA in 2018, which designates Shillong as the primary host city for the 39th National Games. The cities of Tura and Jowai will also play crucial roles, hosting various sporting disciplines during the event.

IOA President P.T. Usha expressed optimism about Meghalaya’s ability to host the Games, stating that the association is actively considering granting the state this opportunity. She also acknowledged Meghalaya’s efforts to foster a sporting culture and upgrade its infrastructure.

The 2027 National Games would mark a significant milestone for Meghalaya, aligning with its vision to establish itself as a sporting hub in the Northeast. This year, the National Games are being hosted by Uttarakhand, while the 2026 edition will not take place due to India hosting the Asian Games.

The decision regarding Meghalaya’s formal confirmation as the host is expected to be announced soon.