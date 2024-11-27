Members of Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), on November 27 engaged with residents of Shillong, Jowai and Sohra by distributing informative leaflets to raise awareness about the recent hike in electricity bills imposed by the state government.

The spurt in tariff has sparked discontent, particularly among domestic consumers, who find the new rates disproportionately burdensome.

In contrast, the HITO pointed that commercial and industrial high-tension consumers enjoy considerable relief under the revised tariff order.

Recognising the unfairness of the situation, the organization strongly urged the government to take action by implementing Section 65 of the Indian Electricity Act, of 2003 - providing a framework for offering subsidies to domestic consumers, helping to alleviate their financial strain.

Furthermore, HITO also called for a temporary suspension of the new tariff order until the government provides a clear and transparent explanation regarding its stance on these much-needed subsidies. Through their efforts, the organization aims to advocate for the rights of the everyday consumer and ensure equitable treatment in electricity pricing.



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Moreover, they also opposed the retroactive billing for electricity that has already been paid since April 1, 2024.

"We demand an end to the harassment of the public — COVID-19 has already placed enough strain on everyone. The MDA government must reconsider its approach and avoid unfair demands for bill payments from consumers," they stated.

Further, the HITO also demanded that the MDA government takes responsibility for its financial obligations and stop placing the burden on the public. "If funds are unavailable, it's crucial to eliminate the ineffective consultants occupying positions in the secretariat. Let’s not forget, that the people of Meghalaya entrusted you with this responsibility — so take our concerns seriously and stop treating us like pawns in your political game," members of HITO said.

This comes in response to the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission's tariff order for 2024-2025 which was issued on October 24, requiring domestic consumers who use less than 200 units to pay additional charges included in their current bills in nine equal instalments starting December 2024.

In a statement, the HITO had stated that the order "unfairly impacts domestic consumers while significantly relieving Commercial and Industrial High Tension consumers," further urging immediate action to implement Section 65 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003, and to provide subsidies to domestic consumers.

"We also request that the tariff order be temporarily suspended until the government clarifies its position on these subsidies," the organization had stated.