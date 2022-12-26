Despite clarification from the Assam government, the Meghalaya Trinamool Congress has strongly condemned the letter allegedly issued by a Superdindent of Police seeking key information on religious conversion and numbers of churches in the state, among others.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Trinamool Congress spokesperson, George B Lyngdoh said that the party strongly condemns these discriminatory moves and the ill-treatment being meted out to the Christian community and this action further threatens the safety and security of Christians.

Lyngdoh said that as a people-centric party which beliefs in upholding the rights of all will not stay silent while unsecular forces tried to divide the people and community on the line of religion. He said that the party, therefore, demanded an answer from the Assam government as to why an investigation has suddenly been ordered into the number of churches in Assam.

According to him, they will fight tooth and nail against the atrocities being meted out by the BJP in Assam and also activity in the entire Northeast.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Trinamool Congress slams Assam CM for giving clean chit to police over Mukroh Firing incident

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken strong exception to a letter issued recently by an SP of the Assam Police Special Branch.

Assam Chief Minister had also disassociated himself from the letter and said neither was he informed about the content of the letter nor was it discussed at a government forum.

Notably, Assam CM said that he got a copy of that letter and he completely dissociates himself from the letter from the SP as the letter is wholly unwarranted.

Further CM Sarma pointed out that such letters will only hurt the religious sentiments of the people, thereby making it clear that the state government is to ensure peace and harmony among the people of the different religious communities.

CM Sarma informed that the Assam DGP is already enquiring into the matter.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Assam, all people want to leave in peace and harmony and do not want to offend the religious sentiments of the people of any community.

Further replying to a question on police action on the crackdown on illegal conversion in the state, to this the chief minister said, "There is a distinction between forceful conversion and converted willingly..in Assam we don't have any law to regulate conversion as of now...so I don't think where the letter was originated and that too at the level of an SP."